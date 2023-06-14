NewsVideos
videoDetails

Biparjoy Cyclone moves closer to Gujarat

|Updated: Jun 14, 2023, 07:42 PM IST
In view of Cyclone Biparjoy Update in Gujarat, the control room of the Ministry of Home Affairs and the State Government is monitoring the situation 24 hours. Due to this, fishermen have been appealed not to go to sea till June 16.

All Videos

Stormy devastation from India to Pakistan!
6:30
Stormy devastation from India to Pakistan!
Biporjoy: If this happens then Pakistan will end
2:32
Biporjoy: If this happens then Pakistan will end
Congress Leader Arun Yadav Makes Distasteful Remark On PM Modi's Father
0:26
Congress Leader Arun Yadav Makes Distasteful Remark On PM Modi's Father
Biparjoy Cyclone Update: Waves reached Dwarkadhish temple!
5:40
Biparjoy Cyclone Update: Waves reached Dwarkadhish temple!
Taal Thok Ke: Dowry system among Hindus has ended up to 90%- Deepak Chaurasia
8:56
Taal Thok Ke: Dowry system among Hindus has ended up to 90%- Deepak Chaurasia

Trending Videos

6:30
Stormy devastation from India to Pakistan!
2:32
Biporjoy: If this happens then Pakistan will end
0:26
Congress Leader Arun Yadav Makes Distasteful Remark On PM Modi's Father
5:40
Biparjoy Cyclone Update: Waves reached Dwarkadhish temple!
8:56
Taal Thok Ke: Dowry system among Hindus has ended up to 90%- Deepak Chaurasia
cyclone biparjoy live update,Cyclone Biparjoy,cyclone biparjoy news,cyclone biparjoy alert,cyclone biparjoy update,cyclone biparjoy track,cyclone biporjoy news,Cyclone Biporjoy,cyclone biparjoy live tracking,biporjoy cyclone,biparjoy cyclone,cyclone biparjoy 2023,Gujarat cyclone,cyclone biparjoy tracker,gujarat cyclone update,biporjoy cyclone news,gujarat weather update,cyclone biparjoy mumbai,Cyclone,gujarat weather update today,biparjoy pakistan,