NewsVideos
videoDetails

Biparjoy is coming to create mayhem at the speed of 150?

|Updated: Jun 13, 2023, 08:02 PM IST
Biporjoy Cyclone Live Updates: The danger of cyclone Biporjoy is increasing. Due to this, Orange Alert has been issued in 10 districts of Gujarat. On June 15, the storm will hit Saurashtra-Kutch in Gujarat.

All Videos

Cyclone Biparjoy: The biggest 'devastation' is going to come in India!
2:0
Cyclone Biparjoy: The biggest 'devastation' is going to come in India!
2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4Matic: A Dozen Cool Things About This Electric Limo
7:20
2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4Matic: A Dozen Cool Things About This Electric Limo
Biperjoy is not well! Will 'Hanuman ji' save Gujarat and Mumbai on June 15?
5:52
Biperjoy is not well! Will 'Hanuman ji' save Gujarat and Mumbai on June 15?
Cyclone Biparjoy: Home Minister Amit Shah Leads Meeting To Discuss Cyclone Readiness
0:56
Cyclone Biparjoy: Home Minister Amit Shah Leads Meeting To Discuss Cyclone Readiness
'Will Ban 3 Types Of Games In India': Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar On Online Gaming
2:41
'Will Ban 3 Types Of Games In India': Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar On Online Gaming

Trending Videos

2:0
Cyclone Biparjoy: The biggest 'devastation' is going to come in India!
7:20
2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4Matic: A Dozen Cool Things About This Electric Limo
5:52
Biperjoy is not well! Will 'Hanuman ji' save Gujarat and Mumbai on June 15?
0:56
Cyclone Biparjoy: Home Minister Amit Shah Leads Meeting To Discuss Cyclone Readiness
2:41
'Will Ban 3 Types Of Games In India': Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar On Online Gaming
cyclone biparjoy live update,Cyclone Biparjoy,cyclone biparjoy update,cyclone biparjoy live tracking,cyclone biparjoy news,cyclone biparjoy alert,biparjoy cyclone,cyclone biparjoy 2023,Cyclone Biporjoy,biporjoy cyclone,cyclone biparjoy track,cyclone biparjoy mumbai,cyclone biporjoy news,biporjoy cyclone news,biporjoy cyclone live tracking,cyclone biporjoy in mumbai,gujarat cyclone update,Cyclone,cyclone biparjoy tracker,biparjoy,cyclone live news,ZEE LIVE,