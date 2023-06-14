NewsVideos
Biparjoy storm changed its 'direction' at the last moment... Will 'Gujarat' be saved now?

|Updated: Jun 14, 2023, 05:56 PM IST
Biparjoy Cyclone Updated News: Biparjoy cyclone has taken a big turn at the last moment. According to the Meteorological Department, Biparjoy storm will hit Pakistan first.

Lionel Messi Breaks Silence On Potential Involvement In 2026 FIFA World Cup | Zee News English
1:20
Lionel Messi Breaks Silence On Potential Involvement In 2026 FIFA World Cup | Zee News English
Rajnath Singh talks to the chiefs of the three armies, able to fight the storm
1:50
Rajnath Singh talks to the chiefs of the three armies, able to fight the storm
Bipperjoy storm! Amit Shah cancels Telangana tour
1:28
Bipperjoy storm! Amit Shah cancels Telangana tour
Red alert issued in Gujarat… Heavy rain with storm in next 48 hours
6:4
Red alert issued in Gujarat… Heavy rain with storm in next 48 hours
Biperjoy storm took a turn! Pakistan on high alert for next 24 hours
6:55
Biperjoy storm took a turn! Pakistan on high alert for next 24 hours

