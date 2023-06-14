NewsVideos
Biparjoy to hit at a speed of 165KM per hour

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 14, 2023, 12:40 PM IST
Cyclone Biparjoy Latest Update: The next 48 hours are very dangerous and important in terms of 'Biparjoy' storm. The maximum effect of the storm is going to be seen in Gujarat. That is why caution is being exercised in the sea areas of Gujarat.

Biparjoy changes direction, moves towards Pakistan
4:1
Biparjoy changes direction, moves towards Pakistan
District administration refuses to give approval for Mahapanchayat on 15th June in Uttarkashi Love Jihad Case
4:3
District administration refuses to give approval for Mahapanchayat on 15th June in Uttarkashi Love Jihad Case
Arvind Kejriwal meets T Raja, gets support against Centre's Ordinance against Delhi Government
3:35
Arvind Kejriwal meets T Raja, gets support against Centre's Ordinance against Delhi Government
Gujarat: Under-construction bridge over River Mindhola collapses in Tapi
1:55
Gujarat: Under-construction bridge over River Mindhola collapses in Tapi
IMD issues high alert against Biparjoy Cyclone
19:6
IMD issues high alert against Biparjoy Cyclone

