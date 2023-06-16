NewsVideos
videoDetails

Biporjoy Cyclone Update: Biporjoy left traces of destruction in Gandhidham, water filled all around

|Updated: Jun 16, 2023, 05:14 PM IST
Biporjoy Cyclone Update: Gujarat Cyclone Biporjoy has wreaked havoc. Traces of devastation are visible after Biparjoy in Gandhidham, there is water all around.

All Videos

TOP 100: Tension again in West Bengal before elections, bombing outside BDO office
play icon12:20
TOP 100: Tension again in West Bengal before elections, bombing outside BDO office
Chamba Breaking: Big update in Manohar murder case, Section 144 applicable in the entire area
play icon2:48
Chamba Breaking: Big update in Manohar murder case, Section 144 applicable in the entire area
Biporjoy Cyclone Update: Effect of Cyclone Biporjoy seen in Delhi NCR, pleasant weather due to rain
play icon0:46
Biporjoy Cyclone Update: Effect of Cyclone Biporjoy seen in Delhi NCR, pleasant weather due to rain
Badhir News: Demonstration of local people in Chamba, former CM met
play icon5:2
Badhir News: Demonstration of local people in Chamba, former CM met
Bengal caught fire before Panchyat Chunav, many bombs recovered from Birbhum's house
play icon3:42
Bengal caught fire before Panchyat Chunav, many bombs recovered from Birbhum's house

Trending Videos

TOP 100: Tension again in West Bengal before elections, bombing outside BDO office
play icon12:20
TOP 100: Tension again in West Bengal before elections, bombing outside BDO office
Chamba Breaking: Big update in Manohar murder case, Section 144 applicable in the entire area
play icon2:48
Chamba Breaking: Big update in Manohar murder case, Section 144 applicable in the entire area
Biporjoy Cyclone Update: Effect of Cyclone Biporjoy seen in Delhi NCR, pleasant weather due to rain
play icon0:46
Biporjoy Cyclone Update: Effect of Cyclone Biporjoy seen in Delhi NCR, pleasant weather due to rain
Badhir News: Demonstration of local people in Chamba, former CM met
play icon5:2
Badhir News: Demonstration of local people in Chamba, former CM met
Bengal caught fire before Panchyat Chunav, many bombs recovered from Birbhum's house
play icon3:42
Bengal caught fire before Panchyat Chunav, many bombs recovered from Birbhum's house
biporjoy cyclone news Gujarat biporjoy,cyclone live update,Gandhidham,Cyclone Biporjoy,Rain,biporjoy cyclone news,cyclone live update,Cyclone Biparjoy,biparjoy cyclone,cyclone biparjoy 2023,cyclone biparjoy landfall,biparjoy landfall,Biparjoy hits Gujarat,biparjoy hits pakistan,Gujarat cyclone,cyclone biparjoy alert,cyclone biparjoy update,cyclone biparjoy track,cyclone biparjoy live tracking,cyclone biparjoy news,Cyclone Biporjoy,cyclone biporjoy news,biporjoy cyclone,Cyclone,biparjoy,cyclone biparjoy tracker,cyclonic storm biparjoy,cyclone attack in gujarat,Gujarat cyclone biporjoy,