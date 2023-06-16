NewsVideos
videoDetails

Biporjoy Cyclone Update: Effect of Cyclone Biporjoy seen in Delhi NCR, pleasant weather due to rain

|Updated: Jun 16, 2023, 04:53 PM IST
Biporjoy Cyclone Update: After wreaking havoc in Gujarat-Rajasthan, the effect of superstorm Biporjoy has started appearing in North India as well, today Biporjoy caused heavy rains in Delhi NCR. Due to which the people suffering from the heat have got some relief.

All Videos

Chamba Breaking: Big update in Manohar murder case, Section 144 applicable in the entire area
play icon2:48
Chamba Breaking: Big update in Manohar murder case, Section 144 applicable in the entire area
Badhir News: Demonstration of local people in Chamba, former CM met
play icon5:2
Badhir News: Demonstration of local people in Chamba, former CM met
Bengal caught fire before Panchyat Chunav, many bombs recovered from Birbhum's house
play icon3:42
Bengal caught fire before Panchyat Chunav, many bombs recovered from Birbhum's house
West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose Visits the Violence Affected Areas In Bengal, Says 'No Words, Only Action'
play icon3:21
West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose Visits the Violence Affected Areas In Bengal, Says 'No Words, Only Action'
Instagram Launches Broadcast Channels Feature Globally
play icon1:32
Instagram Launches Broadcast Channels Feature Globally

Trending Videos

Chamba Breaking: Big update in Manohar murder case, Section 144 applicable in the entire area
play icon2:48
Chamba Breaking: Big update in Manohar murder case, Section 144 applicable in the entire area
Badhir News: Demonstration of local people in Chamba, former CM met
play icon5:2
Badhir News: Demonstration of local people in Chamba, former CM met
Bengal caught fire before Panchyat Chunav, many bombs recovered from Birbhum's house
play icon3:42
Bengal caught fire before Panchyat Chunav, many bombs recovered from Birbhum's house
West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose Visits the Violence Affected Areas In Bengal, Says 'No Words, Only Action'
play icon3:21
West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose Visits the Violence Affected Areas In Bengal, Says 'No Words, Only Action'
Instagram Launches Broadcast Channels Feature Globally
play icon1:32
Instagram Launches Broadcast Channels Feature Globally
biporjoy cyclone news,cyclone live update,Delhi NCR rain,rain news,Cyclone Biparjoy,biparjoy cyclone,cyclone biparjoy 2023,cyclone biparjoy landfall,biparjoy landfall,Biparjoy hits Gujarat,biparjoy hits pakistan,Gujarat cyclone,cyclone biparjoy alert,cyclone biparjoy update,cyclone biparjoy track,cyclone biparjoy live tracking,cyclone biparjoy news,Cyclone Biporjoy,cyclone biporjoy news,biporjoy cyclone,Cyclone,biparjoy,cyclone biparjoy tracker,cyclonic storm biparjoy,cyclone attack in gujarat,Gujarat cyclone biporjoy,