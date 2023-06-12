NewsVideos
videoDetails

Biporjoy Cyclone Update News: 'Whirlwind' of death in Pakistan, now devastation in India!

|Updated: Jun 12, 2023, 10:28 PM IST
Biporjoy Cyclone in Gujarat: 'Biporjoy storm' is going to show its fierce form in the next 24 hours. The Meteorological Department has also issued an alert in Gujarat. PM Modi has also held a meeting with the concerned officials. The cyclone will reach Gujarat on June 15. Its effect will be seen in Saurashtra and Kutch for 3 days.

All Videos

Deshhit: Preparations are on to end Pak-China! India suddenly intensified maneuvers
7:58
Deshhit: Preparations are on to end Pak-China! India suddenly intensified maneuvers
Taal Thok Ke: Whose Ram in 2024..Whose Ram-Ram?
47:4
Taal Thok Ke: Whose Ram in 2024..Whose Ram-Ram?
London- Indian High Commission was attacked, NIA released CCTV footage
3:26
London- Indian High Commission was attacked, NIA released CCTV footage
Big disclosure in Jeeva murder case!
1:9
Big disclosure in Jeeva murder case!
Will Congress win in Madhya Pradesh with the help of 'soft Hindutva'?
8:48
Will Congress win in Madhya Pradesh with the help of 'soft Hindutva'?

Trending Videos

7:58
Deshhit: Preparations are on to end Pak-China! India suddenly intensified maneuvers
47:4
Taal Thok Ke: Whose Ram in 2024..Whose Ram-Ram?
3:26
London- Indian High Commission was attacked, NIA released CCTV footage
1:9
Big disclosure in Jeeva murder case!
8:48
Will Congress win in Madhya Pradesh with the help of 'soft Hindutva'?
Biporjoy Cyclone Increased Tension LIVE,cyclonic depression and tropical cyclone,Cyclone Biparjoy,Cyclone Biporjoy,biparjoy cyclone,cyclone in arabian sea,Cyclone In Gujarat,cyclone biparjoy landfall,cyclone biparjoy route,biporjoy cyclone,cyclone biparjoy live,Cyclone Biparjoy,cyclone biparjoy track,cyclone biparjoy 2023,cyclone biparjoy news,cyclone biparjoy update,cyclone biporjoy news,cyclone biparjoy alert,hindi news live,Live TV,live news,