Biporjoy' will hit coasts of Gujarat in a few hours

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 14, 2023, 10:16 AM IST
The cyclonic storm Biparjoy rising from the Arabian Sea is about to wreak havoc on water, land and sky. In view of the cyclonic storm, high alert has been declared in many states of the country.

Watch EXCLUSIVE report over Cyclone Biporjoy
6:45
Watch EXCLUSIVE report over Cyclone Biporjoy
About 28 thousand people shifted amid 'Biporjoy' scare
10:44
About 28 thousand people shifted amid 'Biporjoy' scare
IMD issues High Alert over Cyclone Biporjoy for next 48 hours
8:41
IMD issues High Alert over Cyclone Biporjoy for next 48 hours
Groom in Rachi leaves mare on bulldozer, bids farewell to bride via JCB
6:58
Groom in Rachi leaves mare on bulldozer, bids farewell to bride via JCB
Preparations in full swing against Cyclone Biporjoy, Drone video recovered from Kandla Port
6:24
Preparations in full swing against Cyclone Biporjoy, Drone video recovered from Kandla Port

