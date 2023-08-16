trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2649706
Bittu Bajrangi appears in Faridabad Court in Nuh Violence Case

|Updated: Aug 16, 2023, 02:21 PM IST
Bittu Bajrangi Hearing: Police has arrested Bittu Bajrangi regarding the violence in Nuh. The search is on for more associates of Bittu Bajrangi. Bajrangi had said objectionable things against a community by posting videos on social media. The police have said that strict action will be taken against whoever posts provocative speech on social media. The Nuh police on Tuesday arrested Bittu Bajrangi, the head of Gau Rakshak and Gau Raksha Bajrang Bal, in the case of inciting violence in Nuh, Haryana, and was produced in the Faridabad court today.

