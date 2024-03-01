trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2726389
BJD MLA Prashant Jagdev Joins BJP in Bhubaneswar, Odisha

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 01, 2024, 10:15 AM IST
Sitting Chilika MLA, Prashant Jagdev, who was expelled by the BJD a few years ago, officially joined the BJP on 29th February. The political move adds an interesting dynamic to the political landscape in Odisha.

