BJP 2nd Candidate List Update: Know about VIP candidate of BJP?

Sonam|Updated: Mar 13, 2024, 11:02 PM IST
BJP 2nd Candidate List Name: Today BJP released the second list of candidates for Lok Sabha elections 2204. In the second list of BJP, 3 former Chief Ministers have been given Lok Sabha election tickets. There is not a single Muslim candidate in this list of 72 names. After today's list, now BJP has announced the names of seven candidates in Delhi.

Lok Sabha Election: Election Commission's special plan for LoC
Lok Sabha Election: Election Commission's special plan for LoC
Congress government accused of losses in the name of medicines
Congress government accused of losses in the name of medicines
BJP names 72 candidates for Lok Sabha election 2024
BJP names 72 candidates for Lok Sabha election 2024
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Nitin Gadkari, ML Khattar, Piyush Goyal In BJP's 2nd List
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Nitin Gadkari, ML Khattar, Piyush Goyal In BJP's 2nd List
Bihar NDA Seat Sharing: Chirag Paswan will get 4 seats including Hajipur
Bihar NDA Seat Sharing: Chirag Paswan will get 4 seats including Hajipur

