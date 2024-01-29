trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2715363
'BJP again crying CAA for vote', says Mamata Banerjee

|Updated: Jan 29, 2024, 06:48 PM IST
Mamata Banerjee On CAA: Once again the statement of Bengal Chief Minister CM Mamata Banerjee has come out on the issue of CAA. Union Minister Shantanu Thakur had claimed in a public meeting that CAA will be implemented in the country in a week. After this, Trinamool Congress supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee claimed in a government program in Cooch Behar today that CAA and NRC are the election agenda of BJP.

President of India Droupadi Murmu and PM Narendra Modi Lead Distinguished Gathering at Beating Retreat Ceremony 2024
President of India Droupadi Murmu and PM Narendra Modi Lead Distinguished Gathering at Beating Retreat Ceremony 2024
Jordan Drone Attack: 3 US Troops Killed in Drone Attack amid Israel-Hamas War
Jordan Drone Attack: 3 US Troops Killed in Drone Attack amid Israel-Hamas War
Badhir News: Gyanvapi Case Hindu Plaintiff reaches Supreme Court over Scientific Survey
Badhir News: Gyanvapi Case Hindu Plaintiff reaches Supreme Court over Scientific Survey
Droupadi Murmu Joins PM Narendra Modi and Dignitaries for Beating Retreat Ceremony 2024 at Vijay Chowk
Droupadi Murmu Joins PM Narendra Modi and Dignitaries for Beating Retreat Ceremony 2024 at Vijay Chowk
Maldives opposition begins process to impeach President Muizzu
Maldives opposition begins process to impeach President Muizzu

