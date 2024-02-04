trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2717641
NewsVideos
videoDetails

BJP called a meeting on February 6 for Lok Sabha elections

|Updated: Feb 04, 2024, 02:50 PM IST
Follow Us
Now only a few months are left for the Lok Sabha elections. In such a situation, all the political parties are busy in their preparations. Meanwhile, BJP has called a meeting on 6 February at the party headquarters in Delhi. In which Lok Sabha elections are to be discussed.

All Videos

Congress made big claim on Jharkhand floor test
Play Icon2:45
Congress made big claim on Jharkhand floor test
Heavy snowfall continues in Jammu and Kashmir for three consecutive days
Play Icon13:20
Heavy snowfall continues in Jammu and Kashmir for three consecutive days
Akhilesh Yadav takes a dig at Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra
Play Icon2:50
Akhilesh Yadav takes a dig at Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra
Muslim religious leader assaulted in MP's Damoh, tension in the area
Play Icon4:49
Muslim religious leader assaulted in MP's Damoh, tension in the area
PM Modi's speech in Guwahati
Play Icon8:6
PM Modi's speech in Guwahati

Trending Videos

Congress made big claim on Jharkhand floor test
play icon2:45
Congress made big claim on Jharkhand floor test
Heavy snowfall continues in Jammu and Kashmir for three consecutive days
play icon13:20
Heavy snowfall continues in Jammu and Kashmir for three consecutive days
Akhilesh Yadav takes a dig at Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra
play icon2:50
Akhilesh Yadav takes a dig at Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra
Muslim religious leader assaulted in MP's Damoh, tension in the area
play icon4:49
Muslim religious leader assaulted in MP's Damoh, tension in the area
PM Modi's speech in Guwahati
play icon8:6
PM Modi's speech in Guwahati