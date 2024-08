videoDetails

BJP Calls 12 hour Bandh in West Bengal

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Aug 28, 2024, 10:14 AM IST

Bengal Bandh: Today BJP has called a 12-hour bandh in Bengal. Due to this, BJP workers have taken to the streets. Let us tell you that the effect of the bandh is visible in Howrah and Alipur Gate. Meanwhile, the pictures of the bandh in Bengal shocked Mamata.