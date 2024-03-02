trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2726840
BJP can cut tickets of many big leaders

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Mar 02, 2024, 06:06 PM IST
Now BJP's first list for Lok Sabha elections may be released soon. Names of 100-150 BJP candidates may be announced in BJP's press conference to be held at 6 pm.

