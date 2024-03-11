NewsVideos
BJP can issue second list of candidates today

|Updated: Mar 11, 2024, 02:00 PM IST
Central Election Committee to hold meeting ahead of Lok Sabha Election today. Amid this, there are chances that BJP can issue second list of candidates today.

INDIA Alliance breaks in Bengal
Play Icon03:50
INDIA Alliance breaks in Bengal
Churu MP Rahul Kaswan quits BJP and joins Congress
Play Icon00:58
Churu MP Rahul Kaswan quits BJP and joins Congress
Tamil Nadu: Trichy Customs Seizes 100 Kg Of Hashish And 876 Kg Of Ganja Worth 110 Crores, Watch
Play Icon00:52
Tamil Nadu: Trichy Customs Seizes 100 Kg Of Hashish And 876 Kg Of Ganja Worth 110 Crores, Watch
PM Modi In Haryana: Engages With Construction Workers On Dwarka Expressway
Play Icon00:29
PM Modi In Haryana: Engages With Construction Workers On Dwarka Expressway
VIRAL VIDEO: Emotional Reunion Of Childhood Friends Separated By India-Pakistan Partition, Watch
Play Icon01:00
VIRAL VIDEO: Emotional Reunion Of Childhood Friends Separated By India-Pakistan Partition, Watch

