trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2726884
NewsVideos
videoDetails

BJP Candidate First List Released Update: Who will fight against whom in Delhi?

|Updated: Mar 02, 2024, 08:58 PM IST
Follow Us
Lok Sabha Chunav 2024 BJP News: Now 195 names have been announced in the first list of BJP for the Lok Sabha elections. BJP has announced many shocking names in Delhi. BJP has given ticket to Sushma Swaraj's daughter Bansuri Swaraj from New Delhi seat. Whereas the ticket of MP Meenakshi Lekhi has been cut. See in this report when BJP candidates will be announced in Delhi.

All Videos

BJP Candidate First List Released Update: Where did BJP give ticket to Bansuri Swaraj in Delhi
Play Icon03:47
BJP Candidate First List Released Update: Where did BJP give ticket to Bansuri Swaraj in Delhi
Taal Thok Ke: Why is politics happening over the blast in Rameshwaram cafe ?
Play Icon30:58
Taal Thok Ke: Why is politics happening over the blast in Rameshwaram cafe ?
Rajendra Rana made a big claim about Himachal government
Play Icon01:29
Rajendra Rana made a big claim about Himachal government
BJP can cut tickets of many big leaders
Play Icon04:35
BJP can cut tickets of many big leaders
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP may release first list for Loksabha Election
Play Icon04:46
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP may release first list for Loksabha Election

Trending Videos

BJP Candidate First List Released Update: Where did BJP give ticket to Bansuri Swaraj in Delhi
play icon3:47
BJP Candidate First List Released Update: Where did BJP give ticket to Bansuri Swaraj in Delhi
Taal Thok Ke: Why is politics happening over the blast in Rameshwaram cafe ?
play icon30:58
Taal Thok Ke: Why is politics happening over the blast in Rameshwaram cafe ?
Rajendra Rana made a big claim about Himachal government
play icon1:29
Rajendra Rana made a big claim about Himachal government
BJP can cut tickets of many big leaders
play icon4:35
BJP can cut tickets of many big leaders
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP may release first list for Loksabha Election
play icon4:46
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP may release first list for Loksabha Election