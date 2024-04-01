Advertisement
BJP Candidate Kangana Ranaut Visits Baba Bhootnath Temple In Himachal Pradesh

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Apr 01, 2024, 05:30 PM IST
Kangana Ranaut, BJP candidate from Mandi Lok Sabha seat, was seen offering prayers at the Baba Bhootnath Temple in Himachal Pradesh. Her visit to the temple highlights the importance of spiritual and religious traditions in electoral campaigns.

