trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2697236
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Who will be the CMs of MP, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 09, 2023, 11:12 PM IST
It has been seven days since the results of the assembly elections came. But till now BJP has not finalized the chief ministerial face in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan. It is believed that the name of the Chief Minister may come out in two states tomorrow.
Follow Us

All Videos

Who is Terrorist Saqib Nachan and what's his connection with Zakir Nayak?
Play Icon9:6
Who is Terrorist Saqib Nachan and what's his connection with Zakir Nayak?
International Anti-Corruption Day 2023: Dheeraj Sahu's old video went viral
Play Icon13:16
International Anti-Corruption Day 2023: Dheeraj Sahu's old video went viral
Rishi Sunak some decisions , people of his party rebelled
Play Icon27:49
 Rishi Sunak some decisions , people of his party rebelled
Dhiraj Sahu IT Raids Update: 'Ban corruption'... guaranteed by 2024! | Taal Thok Ke
Play Icon43:45
Dhiraj Sahu IT Raids Update: 'Ban corruption'... guaranteed by 2024! | Taal Thok Ke
Dhiraj Sahu IT Raids Update: IT raid on Dheeraj Sahu over, more than Rs 300 crore cash recovered
Play Icon1:7
Dhiraj Sahu IT Raids Update: IT raid on Dheeraj Sahu over, more than Rs 300 crore cash recovered

Trending Videos

Who is Terrorist Saqib Nachan and what's his connection with Zakir Nayak?
play icon9:6
Who is Terrorist Saqib Nachan and what's his connection with Zakir Nayak?
International Anti-Corruption Day 2023: Dheeraj Sahu's old video went viral
play icon13:16
International Anti-Corruption Day 2023: Dheeraj Sahu's old video went viral
Rishi Sunak some decisions , people of his party rebelled
play icon27:49
Rishi Sunak some decisions , people of his party rebelled
Dhiraj Sahu IT Raids Update: 'Ban corruption'... guaranteed by 2024! | Taal Thok Ke
play icon43:45
Dhiraj Sahu IT Raids Update: 'Ban corruption'... guaranteed by 2024! | Taal Thok Ke
Dhiraj Sahu IT Raids Update: IT raid on Dheeraj Sahu over, more than Rs 300 crore cash recovered
play icon1:7
Dhiraj Sahu IT Raids Update: IT raid on Dheeraj Sahu over, more than Rs 300 crore cash recovered
rajasthan cm face,bjp cm face rajasthan,bjp cm face chhattisgarh,bjp cm face madhya pradesh,rajasthan new cm,chhattisgarh cm face,chhattisgarh new cm face,BJP,madhya pradesh cm face,delhi bjp meeting on cm face,bjp new cm for 3 states,rajasthan new cm face,rajasthan bjp cm face news,bjp announces mp chhattisgarh and rajasthan cm face,rajasthan bjp cm face,bjp new cm faces,Chhattisgarh New CM,mp new cm face of bjp,Rajasthan BJP,