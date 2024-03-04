trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2727237
BJP Core Committee Meeting: Annamalai Leads Discussions At Party HQ In Chennai

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 04, 2024, 11:55 AM IST
BJP State President K Annamalai takes charge as the Tamil Nadu BJP conducts a crucial Core Committee Meeting at Kamalayam, their party headquarters. Senior leaders including Vanathi Srinivasan, Nainar Nagenthiran, AP Muruganandam, and Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy are present. Stay tuned for updates on the discussions and decisions.

