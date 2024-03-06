NewsVideos
BJP Core Group to hold meet on Lok Sabha Elections

|Updated: Mar 06, 2024, 04:02 PM IST
BJP's core group is going to hold meet over Lok Sabha elections today. In this meeting, the names of candidates for ten seats of Haryana will be discussed. Discussion will also be made on Karnataka. Know in detail in this report what all will happen during this meeting?

VIRAL VIDEO: Aim's Doctor Performs Remarkable Replantation Surgery, Wins Netizens Praise
VIRAL VIDEO: Aim's Doctor Performs Remarkable Replantation Surgery, Wins Netizens Praise
PM Modi Roadshow In Barasat: Unplanned 12-kilometer Roadshow In West Bengal, Connecting With The People On The Streets.
PM Modi Roadshow In Barasat: Unplanned 12-kilometer Roadshow In West Bengal, Connecting With The People On The Streets.
Ghazipur Mafia Clash VIRAL VIDEO: Shocking Brawl Leaves Many Injured In Uttar Pradesh, Sparking Outrage
Ghazipur Mafia Clash VIRAL VIDEO: Shocking Brawl Leaves Many Injured In Uttar Pradesh, Sparking Outrage
PM Modi Speech: ‘Women have been tortured under TMC,’ says PM Modi
PM Modi Speech: ‘Women have been tortured under TMC,’ says PM Modi
Lok Sabha Election 2024: 'Congress will win 12-15 seats in Madhya Pradesh', says Kamal Nath
Lok Sabha Election 2024: 'Congress will win 12-15 seats in Madhya Pradesh', says Kamal Nath

