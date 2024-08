videoDetails

BJP delegation to meet girl raped in Ayodhya, to submit report to party leadership

| Updated: Aug 04, 2024, 11:14 AM IST

BJP delegation will go to Ayodhya today to meet the family of the Ayodhya rape victim. The delegation will meet the victim's family and later submit its report to the BJP leadership. This step of the BJP is considered important for the investigation of this case. The BJP has assured strict action in this matter.