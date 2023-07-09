trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2632906
NewsVideos
videoDetails

BJP demands CCTV investigation of Polling Booths

|Updated: Jul 09, 2023, 10:43 AM IST
West Bengal Panchayat Election Violence: Voting for the Panchayat elections was held in West Bengal on Saturday. Heavy violence was witnessed during the voting from the candidates to the polling stations. The BJP has demanded an inquiry regarding this and alleged that 'CCTV cameras were not installed in many centres'.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

IMD issues heavy rain alert in Delhi-NCR
play icon1:35
IMD issues heavy rain alert in Delhi-NCR
Prime Minister Narendra Modi makes huge remark over Congress in Telangana
play icon6:2
Prime Minister Narendra Modi makes huge remark over Congress in Telangana
Suvendu Adhikari raises questions over Bengal Panchayat Election Violence'
play icon10:29
Suvendu Adhikari raises questions over Bengal Panchayat Election Violence'
Jammu-Srinagar Highway closed due to bad weather, many vehicles stuck in Udhampur
play icon2:2
Jammu-Srinagar Highway closed due to bad weather, many vehicles stuck in Udhampur
Overseas Indians gathered outside the Indian Embassy in Toronto, Canada, protests against Khalistan
play icon0:49
Overseas Indians gathered outside the Indian Embassy in Toronto, Canada, protests against Khalistan
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

IMD issues heavy rain alert in Delhi-NCR
play icon1:35
IMD issues heavy rain alert in Delhi-NCR
Prime Minister Narendra Modi makes huge remark over Congress in Telangana
play icon6:2
Prime Minister Narendra Modi makes huge remark over Congress in Telangana
Suvendu Adhikari raises questions over Bengal Panchayat Election Violence'
play icon10:29
Suvendu Adhikari raises questions over Bengal Panchayat Election Violence'
Jammu-Srinagar Highway closed due to bad weather, many vehicles stuck in Udhampur
play icon2:2
Jammu-Srinagar Highway closed due to bad weather, many vehicles stuck in Udhampur
Overseas Indians gathered outside the Indian Embassy in Toronto, Canada, protests against Khalistan
play icon0:49
Overseas Indians gathered outside the Indian Embassy in Toronto, Canada, protests against Khalistan
wb panchayat election 2023 violence,west bengal panchayat election 2023 violence,West Bengal panchayat election,west bengal panchayat election opinion poll 2023,West Bengal Panchayat Election 2023,panchayat election west bengal 2023,panchayat election west bengal 2023 today news,Panchayat Election news,panchayat election,Panchayat election violence,panchayat election violence in west bengal,WB Panchayat Election Violence,violence,Bengal violence,Zee News,Hindi News,