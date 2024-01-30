trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2715655
NewsVideos
videoDetails

BJP Dominates Chandigarh Mayor Election with 16 Votes; Allegations of Malpractice Raised by AAP-Congress

|Updated: Jan 30, 2024, 02:15 PM IST
Follow Us
In a significant setback to the INDIA bloc, BJP emerged victorious in the Chandigarh mayor election, marking the first joint effort by Congress and AAP against the saffron party. Manoj Sonkar of BJP secured 16 votes, defeating AAP's Kuldeep Dhalor Tita, who received 12 votes, with 8 votes declared invalid.

All Videos

Yoga Guru Swami Ramdev's Wax Figure to Be Unveiled by Madame Tussaud New York in Special Ceremony
Play Icon1:30
Yoga Guru Swami Ramdev's Wax Figure to Be Unveiled by Madame Tussaud New York in Special Ceremony
VIRAL VIDEO: Bihar Man Enters Lion Enclosure, Witness How the Lion Reacts
Play Icon0:58
VIRAL VIDEO: Bihar Man Enters Lion Enclosure, Witness How the Lion Reacts
Fire at Hoisery Factory on Hazuri Road; Firefighters on Scene in Ludhiana
Play Icon0:50
Fire at Hoisery Factory on Hazuri Road; Firefighters on Scene in Ludhiana
VIRAL VIDEO: Legend Chess Grandmaster Vishwanathan Anand, Sings Along to Sting at Lollapalooza
Play Icon0:39
VIRAL VIDEO: Legend Chess Grandmaster Vishwanathan Anand, Sings Along to Sting at Lollapalooza
Tejashwi Yadav Reaches ED Office in Patna
Play Icon14:25
Tejashwi Yadav Reaches ED Office in Patna

Trending Videos

Yoga Guru Swami Ramdev's Wax Figure to Be Unveiled by Madame Tussaud New York in Special Ceremony
play icon1:30
Yoga Guru Swami Ramdev's Wax Figure to Be Unveiled by Madame Tussaud New York in Special Ceremony
VIRAL VIDEO: Bihar Man Enters Lion Enclosure, Witness How the Lion Reacts
play icon0:58
VIRAL VIDEO: Bihar Man Enters Lion Enclosure, Witness How the Lion Reacts
Fire at Hoisery Factory on Hazuri Road; Firefighters on Scene in Ludhiana
play icon0:50
Fire at Hoisery Factory on Hazuri Road; Firefighters on Scene in Ludhiana
VIRAL VIDEO: Legend Chess Grandmaster Vishwanathan Anand, Sings Along to Sting at Lollapalooza
play icon0:39
VIRAL VIDEO: Legend Chess Grandmaster Vishwanathan Anand, Sings Along to Sting at Lollapalooza
Tejashwi Yadav Reaches ED Office in Patna
play icon14:25
Tejashwi Yadav Reaches ED Office in Patna