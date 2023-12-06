trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2695777
BJP Finalises CM For Chhattisgarh?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 06, 2023, 04:06 AM IST
Chhattisgarh New CM: After the elections, the biggest question now is who will become the Chief Minister? The search for the Chief Minister has intensified in the election states. There are more than one contender for CM in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh...but only the one on whom the final approval will be made will become the CM. Will Raman Singh get command in Chhattisgarh or will Renuka Singh become the Chief Minister?
