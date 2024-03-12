NewsVideos
BJP gave four seat offer to Pashupati in exchange of Hajipur seat

Sonam|Updated: Mar 12, 2024, 06:26 PM IST
NDA is stuck in trouble regarding seat sharing in Bihar. Both Chirag Paswan and Pashupati Paras have staked claim on Hajipur seat of Bihar. In such a situation, instead of Hajipur seat, BJP has offered 4 seats to Pashupati Paras.

