trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2693905
NewsVideos
videoDetails

BJP government in Rajasthan as per Exit Poll data

|Updated: Dec 01, 2023, 08:18 AM IST
1 MIN 1 NEWS: According to Exit Poll data, BJP government seems to be formed in Rajasthan. According to Axis Moi India's exit poll, BJP is seen getting 80-100 seats and Congress is getting 86-106 seats. At the same time, according to Materise, BJP has got 115-130 seats and Congress has got 65-75 seats.
Follow Us

All Videos

PM Modi Dubai Visit: PM Modi's explosive entry in Dubai
Play Icon5:29
PM Modi Dubai Visit: PM Modi's explosive entry in Dubai
Khalistani Pannun News: Double standard of America on terrorism!
Play Icon8:20
Khalistani Pannun News: Double standard of America on terrorism!
Sixth World Disaster Management Conference in Dehradun
Play Icon9:37
Sixth World Disaster Management Conference in Dehradun
Exit Poll Results Live Updates: Who is winning in MP, Rajasthan?
Play Icon6:5
Exit Poll Results Live Updates: Who is winning in MP, Rajasthan?
DNA: Why is America saving Khalistani Pannu?
Play Icon15:59
DNA: Why is America saving Khalistani Pannu?

Trending Videos

PM Modi Dubai Visit: PM Modi's explosive entry in Dubai
play icon5:29
PM Modi Dubai Visit: PM Modi's explosive entry in Dubai
Khalistani Pannun News: Double standard of America on terrorism!
play icon8:20
Khalistani Pannun News: Double standard of America on terrorism!
Sixth World Disaster Management Conference in Dehradun
play icon9:37
Sixth World Disaster Management Conference in Dehradun
Exit Poll Results Live Updates: Who is winning in MP, Rajasthan?
play icon6:5
Exit Poll Results Live Updates: Who is winning in MP, Rajasthan?
DNA: Why is America saving Khalistani Pannu?
play icon15:59
DNA: Why is America saving Khalistani Pannu?
1 min 1 news,1 minute 1 news,exitpoll,exit poll 2023,rajasthan exitpoll,Zee News,Breaking News,AXIS MY INDIA,Maha Exit Poll,bjp seat in exit poll,rajashthan election 2023,chatishgarh,Zee News Hindi,Congress on Exit Poll Result 2023,Rajasthan Exit Poll Result 2023,BJP on Exit Poll Result 2023,Rajasthan news,rajasthan exit poll,Congress,Chattishgarh,Zee News,Chhattisgarh Exit Poll,Exit poll,polls 2023,election 2023,Bhupesh Baghel,india news in hindi,