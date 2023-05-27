NewsVideos
BJP has set a target of 350 seats for 2024, the responsibility assigned to these leaders

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 27, 2023, 12:04 PM IST
BJP has set a target of 350 seats for Loksabha Election 2024, for which the party has already started its preparations. BJP will have a special focus on UP in the Lok Sabha elections. For this, BJP has created different categories of leaders. Among the A category leaders, the responsibility of campaigning will be entrusted to leaders like RK Sinha, Meenakshi Lekhi, Union Minister Annapurna Devi, Union Minister SP Baghel, BJP National Vice President Radha Mohan Singh, Syed Shahnawaz.

