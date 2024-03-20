Advertisement
BJP held meeting for 3 hours late night

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Mar 20, 2024, 01:16 PM IST
BJP is in full action mode over Lok Sabha elections. Yesterday the meeting took place at PM's residence late at night around 3.30 hours. JP Nadda and Amit Shah were also present during the meeting. Know in detail in this report what happened in this three and a half hour meeting.

