BJP is protesting against Arvind Kejriwal

Sonam|Updated: Apr 07, 2024, 11:58 PM IST
Badhir News: Zee News has a special segment for deaf people, which is specially created keeping only deaf people in mind. It brings you the latest news every afternoon. Watch today, BJP is protesting against Arvind Kejriwal and Aam Aadmi Party.

PM Modi targets Congress regarding Ram Temple
PM Modi targets Congress regarding Ram Temple
PM Modi targets TMC during public meeting in Bengal
PM Modi targets TMC during public meeting in Bengal
Lok Sabha Election 2024: 'Prime Minister jhooth ki factory...', says Tejashwi Yadav
Lok Sabha Election 2024: 'Prime Minister jhooth ki factory...', says Tejashwi Yadav
Who's Bilkis Meer, become judge of Olympics?
Who's Bilkis Meer, become judge of Olympics?
Akhilesh Yadav visits Mukhtar's ancestral residence
Akhilesh Yadav visits Mukhtar's ancestral residence

