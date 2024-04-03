Advertisement
BJP issues Defamation Notice to AAP Leader Atishi Marlena

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 03, 2024, 03:18 PM IST
Yesterday, Delhi's AAP Minister Atishi Marlena had alleged that she was offered to join BJP. After which today a defamation notice has been sent to Atishi by BJP. In the notice, BJP has raised questions over the same.

