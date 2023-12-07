trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2696382
BJP issues three-line whip

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 07, 2023, 05:58 PM IST
BJP issued a three-line whip to its Lok Sabha MPs to remain present in the House yesterday. It is being said that something big is going to happen in the Lok Sabha. BJP has asked its Lok Sabha MPs to be present tomorrow.
Watch TOP 100 News of the Day | 07th December 2023
Play Icon10:36
Watch TOP 100 News of the Day | 07th December 2023
Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi Last Rites: Karni Sena President Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi's last rites will be performed
Play Icon3:36
Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi Last Rites: Karni Sena President Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi's last rites will be performed
Balaknath Submits Resignation from Mps Amid Rajasthan CM Face
Play Icon0:45
Balaknath Submits Resignation from Mps Amid Rajasthan CM Face
Revanth Reddy took oath as the new chief minister of Telangana
Play Icon25:54
Revanth Reddy took oath as the new chief minister of Telangana
Income Tax Raid: IT raids various locations in Jharkhand and Odisha
Play Icon1:5
Income Tax Raid: IT raids various locations in Jharkhand and Odisha

