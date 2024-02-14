trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2721212
BJP Launches scathing attack on TMC

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Feb 14, 2024, 02:46 PM IST
BJP held a press conference on West Bengal. During the press conference, BJP's Gaurav Bhatia fiercely attacked Mamata Banerjee. BJP said that there is a hooligan like situation in Bengal. Further, he said that Hindus are being targeted in Bengal.

