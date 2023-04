videoDetails

BJP leader Basanagouda Patil makes controversial remark on Mallikarjun Kharge's statement

| Updated: Apr 28, 2023, 01:04 PM IST

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has given a controversial statement regarding PM Modi. He called PM Mo a poisonous snake. Countering this, BJP leader Basanagouda Patil made a controversial statement and said, 'If the Prime Minister is a poisonous snake, is Sonia Vishkanya?'