BJP leader Manoj Tiwari Speaks On Supreme Court Granting Interim Bail to Former Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain on medical grounds

|Updated: May 26, 2023, 05:15 PM IST
After the Supreme Court granted former Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain six-week interim bail on medical grounds, BJP leader Manoj Tiwari said, "He is still in jail. His bail is not different from jail." "The court took this decision only because of his health and we don't oppose the medical treatment of an ill person," Tiwari added.

