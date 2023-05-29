NewsVideos
videoDetails

BJP leader Shazia Ilmi said - this was an opportunity to celebrate the festival of democracy

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 29, 2023, 10:04 PM IST
Regarding the absence of leaders of 20 parties in the inauguration of the new parliament, BJP leader Shazia Ilmi said that it was an opportunity to celebrate the festival of democracy, while replying to the AIMIM spokesperson that Shaiva community is not Brahmin, come from OBC class

All Videos

SP Spokesperson Ghanshyam Tiwari said – Despite being in majority, the government is torturing daughters
10:8
SP Spokesperson Ghanshyam Tiwari said – Despite being in majority, the government is torturing daughters
AIMIM spokesperson said a big thing – democratic system is being implemented in the country.
9:57
AIMIM spokesperson said a big thing – democratic system is being implemented in the country.
Politics did not stop on the new parliament, what did Owaisi-Congress say on PM Modi?
6:39
Politics did not stop on the new parliament, what did Owaisi-Congress say on PM Modi?
DNA: Non-Stop News: May 29, 2023
3:48
DNA: Non-Stop News: May 29, 2023
Deshhit: Neighbors in panic over ISRO flight
5:17
Deshhit: Neighbors in panic over ISRO flight

Trending Videos

10:8
SP Spokesperson Ghanshyam Tiwari said – Despite being in majority, the government is torturing daughters
9:57
AIMIM spokesperson said a big thing – democratic system is being implemented in the country.
6:39
Politics did not stop on the new parliament, what did Owaisi-Congress say on PM Modi?
3:48
DNA: Non-Stop News: May 29, 2023
5:17
Deshhit: Neighbors in panic over ISRO flight
Sazia Ilmi,new Parliament building,Owaisi,Congress,Akhilesh Yadav,new Parliament building,new parliament building india,modi new parliament building,when new parliament building will be ready,indian new parliament building,new parliament building india opening date,new parliament building india tata,Parliament,parliament controversy,Sansad Bhawan,Sansad innaguration program,Shivsena,Congress,oppsition parties,new parliament house inauguration,Opposition boycotts Event opposes Narendra Modi President not inaugurate,Narendra Modi,