BJP Manifesto 2024 Update: 'Work on 5 year vision document...',says CM Yogi

|Updated: Apr 15, 2024, 11:48 AM IST
BJP Manifesto 2024 Update: BJP has released its election manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and party president JP Nadda. After the release of the manifesto, CM Yogi has given a big statement.

