BJP Meeting: Big meeting of BJP regarding Lok Sabha elections 2024

|Updated: Dec 22, 2023, 05:16 PM IST
BJP Meeting: A two-day meeting of BJP regarding Lok Sabha elections 2024 has started. BJP President JP Nadda will preside over this meeting. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also attend this meeting. Home Minister Amit Shah will attend this meeting on the second day of the incident.

