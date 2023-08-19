trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2650843
BJP Meeting Breaking: BJP President JP Nadda will visit Himachal, meeting continues on PM Modi's disaster

|Updated: Aug 19, 2023, 02:06 PM IST
BJP Meeting Breaking: BJP President JP Nadda will visit flood-hit Himachal Pradesh. BJP meeting is going on under the leadership of PM Modi and Home Minister Shah. JP Nadda will go to Himachal and review the situation there. There has been a huge loss of life and property due to the calamity in Himachal.
