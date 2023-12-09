trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2696893
BJP meeting for CM: BJP announced observers for 3 states

Updated: Dec 09, 2023, 10:42 AM IST
BJP meeting: BJP has announced observers for three states, BJP has entrusted the responsibility of reaching consensus in three states to 9 leaders. These leaders will hold a meeting with the winning MLAs of the states and discuss the name with the CM. Earlier news came that BJP has called meetings of MLAs on different days for the election of CM post in three states. There will be a meeting in MP on 11th December. Manohar Lal Khattar, OBC Morcha President K Laxman, and Sachin Asha Lakhra have been appointed observers for Madhya Pradesh.
