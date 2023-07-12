trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2634427
BJP Members Protest In Vidhana Soudha, Calling For Investigation Into The Murder Of Jain Monk

Jul 12, 2023
BJP workers on July 12 staged a protest in Bengaluru over the killing of a Jain monk. The protest was staged near Gandhi Statue in Vidhana Soudha. They demanded a CBI probe into the case.
