हिन्दी
English
मराठी
বাংলা
தமிழ்
മലയാളം
ગુજરાતી
తెలుగు
ಕನ್ನಡ
ଓଡ଼ିଶା
Business
Tech
World
Health
NEWS
VIDEOS
PHOTOS
Web Stories
LIVE TV
GO
Latest
India
Ahmedabad
Bengaluru
Chennai
Hyderabad
Kolkata
Mumbai
Pune
T20 World cup
LOK SABHA ELECTION RESULT
Cricket
Success Story
Entertainment
Hollywood
Music
Bollywood
Television
Regional
Movie Review
Lifestyle
Relationship
Travel
Food & Recipes
Fashion
Culture
Spirituality
Business
Economy
Markets
Companies
Real Estate
International Business
Personal Finance
Automobile
Technology
Gadgets
Gaming
Internet & Social Media
Apps
Mobiles
World
Asia
Africa
Americas
Australia-Oceania
Europe
Auto
Mobility
Viral
Diabytes
Fables of Facades
Archived Videos
Newsletter
Fables of Facades
contact us
privacy policy
complaint
legal disclaimer
investor info
Advertise With Us
careers
Latest
India
T20 World cup
LOK SABHA ELECTION RESULT
Cricket
Success Story
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Business
World
Auto
Mobility
Viral
Fables of Facades
Archived Videos
Latest
India
T20 World cup
LOK SABHA ELECTION RESULT
Cricket
Success Story
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Business
World
Auto
Mobility
Viral
Fables of Facades
Archived Videos
Advertisement
X
trendingVideos
english
2758355
News
Videos
videoDetails
Huge cache of weapons seized in Shantipur village of Udalguri in Assam
|
Updated:
Jun 18, 2024, 12:10 PM IST
Follow Us
A huge cache of arms and ammunition has been recovered from Shantipur village of Udalguri in Assam. A huge amount of arms and ammunition has been recovered.
All Videos
00:55
Maharashtra BJP leaders head for review meet in Delhi
02:33
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to contest bypolls from Wayanad
01:30
AAP MLA Seen Shouting At Protesters Amid Water Crisis,Video Viral
02:19
Investigating agency EOU to starts investigation in NEET paper leak case in Patna from today
00:50
'Russia was never a threat to Ukraine...',says White House spokesman John Kirby
Trending Videos
0:55
Maharashtra BJP leaders head for review meet in Delhi
2:33
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to contest bypolls from Wayanad
1:30
AAP MLA Seen Shouting At Protesters Amid Water Crisis,Video Viral
2:19
Investigating agency EOU to starts investigation in NEET paper leak case in Patna from today
0:50
'Russia was never a threat to Ukraine...',says White House spokesman John Kirby
Subscribe Now
×
Enroll for our free updates
Please enter full name.
Please enter valid email address.
https://zeenews.india.com/
Subscribe Now
Thank you
×
Cookies Settings
Reject
Accept Cookies