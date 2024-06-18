Advertisement
Huge cache of weapons seized in Shantipur village of Udalguri in Assam

|Updated: Jun 18, 2024, 12:10 PM IST
A huge cache of arms and ammunition has been recovered from Shantipur village of Udalguri in Assam. A huge amount of arms and ammunition has been recovered.

