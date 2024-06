videoDetails

Maharashtra BJP leaders head for review meet in Delhi

| Updated: Jun 18, 2024, 11:38 AM IST

Maharashtra BJP's core committee meeting is going to be held in Delhi today. According to sources, in this meeting there will be discussion about Devendra Fadnavis' resignation from the post of Deputy Chief Minister. According to sources, Fadnavis is firm on his decision. He wants to bring better results in the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections.