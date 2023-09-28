trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2668080
BJP might apply MP Formula in Rajasthan Election

Updated: Sep 28, 2023, 07:34 AM IST
Rajasthan Election 2023: Today BJP will hold a brainstorming session regarding Rajasthan elections 2023. It is being told that BJP can decide the MP formula in Rajasthan also.
Farmers to hold Rail Roko Andolan in Punjab Today
play icon0:48
Farmers to hold Rail Roko Andolan in Punjab Today
Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi attacks Sanatan opponents!
play icon1:22
Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi attacks Sanatan opponents!
Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar's PG Girl Hostel catches fire
play icon9:16
Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar's PG Girl Hostel catches fire
Know preparations done for Ganesh Visarjan in Mumbai
play icon0:51
Know preparations done for Ganesh Visarjan in Mumbai
Tamil Nadu's Governor RN Ravi hits back at Udhayanidhi Stalin's Sanatan Statement
play icon11:27
Tamil Nadu's Governor RN Ravi hits back at Udhayanidhi Stalin's Sanatan Statement

