BJP MLA Yashpal Sisodiya counterattacks Congress's allegations over Satpura Fire Incident

|Updated: Jun 13, 2023, 09:34 AM IST
Congress has made serious allegations against the BJP in the Satpura Bhawan fire incident in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. Congress leader Jeetu Patwari surrounded the BJP and said that 'fire was set to hide corruption', while BJP MLA Yashpal Sisodia retorted on this comment and said that 'Congress has a habit of baking political bread'.

