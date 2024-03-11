NewsVideos
BJP MP Rahul Kaswan Joins Congress In Presence Of Party Leaders

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 11, 2024, 02:50 PM IST
Watch: Rahul Kaswan, BJP MP from Churu, Rajasthan, officially joins Congress in Delhi, with party president Mallikarjun Kharge overseeing the event

