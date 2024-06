videoDetails

BJP MP Suresh Gopi's big statement on Indira Gandhi

Sonam | Updated: Jun 16, 2024, 12:08 AM IST

DNA: BJP MP from Kerala and Union Minister of State Suresh Gopi has called former PM Indira Gandhi the Mother of India. Suresh Gopi has called Karunakaran his 'political guru'. In such a situation, claims are now being made that, will Suresh Gopi retract his statement?