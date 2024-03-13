NewsVideos
BJP names 72 candidates for Lok Sabha election 2024

Sonam|Updated: Mar 13, 2024, 10:02 PM IST
BJP has announced the second list for Lok Sabha elections. BJP has changed candidates on 6 out of 7 seats in Delhi. Harsh Malhotra has been given ticket from East Delhi and Yogendra Chandauliya from North West Delhi.

