trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2722577
NewsVideos
videoDetails

BJP National Council Meeting: '22 January is a day for crores of Ram devotees...' says JP Nadda

|Updated: Feb 18, 2024, 03:10 PM IST
Follow Us
BJP National Council Meeting: BJP's two-day national convention is going on in Bharat Mandapam, Delhi. Today is the last day of BJP convention. Today PM Modi will present the agenda for Lok Sabha 2024 elections.Whereas JP Nadda gave a big statement. He also mentioned Ram temple.

All Videos

Ind vs Eng Test: Ravichandran Ashwin rejoins Team India in Rajkot
Play Icon01:08
Ind vs Eng Test: Ravichandran Ashwin rejoins Team India in Rajkot
Jharkhand Political Crisis Update: CM Champai Soren meets Kharge in Delhi
Play Icon02:17
Jharkhand Political Crisis Update: CM Champai Soren meets Kharge in Delhi
BJP launches theme song for Lok Sabha Election 2024
Play Icon01:13
BJP launches theme song for Lok Sabha Election 2024
Jharkhand Political Crisis Update: ‘No conflict between JMM, Congress’, says Champai Soren
Play Icon07:47
Jharkhand Political Crisis Update: ‘No conflict between JMM, Congress’, says Champai Soren
News 20: Gulzar, Sanskrit scholar Rambhadracharya selected for 58th Jnanpith Award
Play Icon02:28
News 20: Gulzar, Sanskrit scholar Rambhadracharya selected for 58th Jnanpith Award

Trending Videos

Ind vs Eng Test: Ravichandran Ashwin rejoins Team India in Rajkot
play icon1:8
Ind vs Eng Test: Ravichandran Ashwin rejoins Team India in Rajkot
Jharkhand Political Crisis Update: CM Champai Soren meets Kharge in Delhi
play icon2:17
Jharkhand Political Crisis Update: CM Champai Soren meets Kharge in Delhi
BJP launches theme song for Lok Sabha Election 2024
play icon1:13
BJP launches theme song for Lok Sabha Election 2024
Jharkhand Political Crisis Update: ‘No conflict between JMM, Congress’, says Champai Soren
play icon7:47
Jharkhand Political Crisis Update: ‘No conflict between JMM, Congress’, says Champai Soren
News 20: Gulzar, Sanskrit scholar Rambhadracharya selected for 58th Jnanpith Award
play icon2:28
News 20: Gulzar, Sanskrit scholar Rambhadracharya selected for 58th Jnanpith Award