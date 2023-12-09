trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2696946
BJP New CM Faces: Which leaders are the CM faces in Chhattisgarh?

|Updated: Dec 09, 2023, 01:02 PM IST
BJP News CM Faces :: The suspense over the names of CMs of three states may end soon, because even after 6 days of the election results, the CM faces have not been selected. In Chhattisgarh, leaders like Renuka Singh, Dr. Raman, Arun Sao, Vishnu Dev Sao are among the contenders for the post of CM. Earlier news came that BJP has announced observers for three states, BJP has entrusted the responsibility of reaching consensus in three states to 9 leaders. These leaders will hold a meeting with the winning MLAs of the states and discuss the name with the CM. Earlier news came that BJP has called meetings of MLAs on different days for the election of CM post in three states. There will be a meeting in MP on 11th December. Manohar Lal Khattar, OBC Morcha President K Laxman, and Sachin Asha Lakhra have been appointed observers for Madhya Pradesh.
